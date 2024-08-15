Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 47,074 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $259,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after acquiring an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $191.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

