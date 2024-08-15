Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 61,981 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.27. 469,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,756. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $638.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

