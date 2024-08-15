Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 7,773 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.86. 909,753 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.