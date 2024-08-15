Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,166 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.63% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $54,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTWO stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.57. 3,078,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,468. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.299 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

