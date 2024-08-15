Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.81. 231,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.93.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

