Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,693 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $32,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,024,000. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 825,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 345,386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,736. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

