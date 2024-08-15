Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $15.99 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $15,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 811.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 836,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 744,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,017,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,859,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,078,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,764,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $108.61. The stock had a trading volume of 57,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,448. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.27. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $111.01.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

