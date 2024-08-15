Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $18.80 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,849 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $15.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $555.47. 822,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,404. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.