Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $150.09. 45,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,714. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $152.31. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.66.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

