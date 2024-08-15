Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $452.22 Million Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,633,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091,282 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 5.57% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $452,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,554,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,212,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,884,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,892 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,696,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 14,146.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 947,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,076,000 after purchasing an additional 941,009 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DYNF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 867,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

