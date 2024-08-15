Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $71.12 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 849,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $71,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. 2,966,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,710. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

