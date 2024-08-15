Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,807,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $172,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.80. 1,237,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,749. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.