Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 194,237 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 362,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,763,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 214,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 71,999 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3,631.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.29. The company had a trading volume of 32,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,802. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.93. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $99.37 and a 1-year high of $139.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.