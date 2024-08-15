Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,445 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,623.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.1% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.22.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $819.02. 681,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $850.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $765.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,943 shares of company stock worth $7,566,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

