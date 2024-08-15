Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,569 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $41,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $462.73. 34,366,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,065,219. The business’s 50-day moving average is $473.90 and its 200-day moving average is $451.02. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

