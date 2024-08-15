Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,350 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.29. 1,263,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,194,306. The stock has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

