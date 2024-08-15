Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,816,000 after buying an additional 672,872 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,689,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,774,000 after acquiring an additional 111,480 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,874,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,956 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after acquiring an additional 628,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,191. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.