Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments raised its position in Union Pacific by 2,790.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd now owns 23,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 21,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.22. 1,903,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.13 and its 200 day moving average is $239.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

