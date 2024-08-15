Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 11,014 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,014 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $23,547,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $616.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.