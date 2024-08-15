Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 13,352 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.47. 365,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

