Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 17,775 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $190.67. The company had a trading volume of 442,740 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.16 and a 200-day moving average of $185.89. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

