ERC20 (ERC20) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $283.65

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 99.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. ERC20 has a market cap of $20.91 million and $283.65 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,012.37 or 1.00011761 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01514646 USD and is up 62.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $203.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.