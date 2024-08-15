EthereumFair One Day Volume Hits $22,782.90 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One EthereumFair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $22,782.90 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EthereumFair alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official website is dischain.xyz.

EthereumFair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DisChain (DIS) is a cryptocurrency . DisChain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DisChain is 0.01269932 USD and is down -12.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $33,503.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dischain.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.