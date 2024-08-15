European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of European Commercial REIT to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.
