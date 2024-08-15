European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of European Commercial REIT to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

