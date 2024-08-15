Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Everi alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Everi

Everi Price Performance

EVRI opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $15.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Everi will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $155,736.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at $886,777.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,292,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,777.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,512 shares of company stock valued at $683,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 220,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 87,906 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.