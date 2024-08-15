Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Shares of FN opened at $217.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.33 and its 200 day moving average is $213.57. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $114.83 and a fifty-two week high of $266.39.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,348,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 524,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,451,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fabrinet by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,453,000 after buying an additional 280,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

