Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FENC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FENC

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 8,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,357. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $147.57 million, a P/E ratio of 177.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.