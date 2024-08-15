Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $324,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 837.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 210,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 187,662 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,282,000 after acquiring an additional 655,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 321,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,126. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

