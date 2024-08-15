Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Xylem by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Xylem Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,451. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

