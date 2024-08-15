Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.87 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $916.76 million and $105.98 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00035811 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.