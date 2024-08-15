Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.06

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLCGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.06 and last traded at $71.86, with a volume of 14706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.54.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

