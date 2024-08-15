Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Purchased by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after buying an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,757,000. EQ LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,603,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,235,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3,125.2% in the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 127,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 123,696 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,729. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $73.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

