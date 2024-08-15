First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.13 and last traded at $60.48. Approximately 18,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 29,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.84.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $250.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0612 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
