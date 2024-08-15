First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.13 and last traded at $60.48. Approximately 18,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 29,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $250.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0612 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $135,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3,416.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

