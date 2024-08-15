First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL) Stake Increased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 13.61% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MISL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 43,996 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MISL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. 16,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,445. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.