First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,394,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,432,000 after buying an additional 392,560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,334,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 232,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,134,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,431 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,379. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

