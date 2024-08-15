First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 519.1% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FYX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,945. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.36. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $865.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 232,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.