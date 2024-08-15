First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 587.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ KNGZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. 3,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.
