Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Given New $255.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,213.50.

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $206.70 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $507,170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,354,000 after purchasing an additional 831,585 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

