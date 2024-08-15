Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Up 2.2%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.54 and last traded at $71.25. Approximately 2,050,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,900,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Fortinet by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $10,394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,265 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

