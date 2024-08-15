Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Announces Earnings Results

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.59, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 5.0 %

FBIO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,004.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 5,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,500 shares of company stock worth $110,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Articles

