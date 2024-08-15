Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 429,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,757. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,004.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $128,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 161,870 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth $107,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.