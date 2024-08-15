FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI Aviation stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,723. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

