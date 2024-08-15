Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of FTEK remained flat at $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 86,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 4.16. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

