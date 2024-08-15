Genpact (NYSE:G) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.17

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.17 and last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 46242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on G. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,845,000 after acquiring an additional 218,526 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,697,000 after acquiring an additional 623,794 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Genpact by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,002,000 after purchasing an additional 725,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,448,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,708,000 after buying an additional 214,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genpact by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after buying an additional 847,249 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

