Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT Lowered to $38.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

