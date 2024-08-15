Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $4.81

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.71. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 837 shares.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $907.51 million, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Blue Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.