Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $4.81

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.71. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 837 shares.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $907.51 million, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
