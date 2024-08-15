Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.44

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 671537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,044,000 after buying an additional 1,928,517 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,437,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,481,000.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

