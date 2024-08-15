Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.407-2.421 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.500 EPS.

GLOB traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.37. 526,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,055. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. Analysts predict that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.28.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

