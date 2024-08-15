Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Announces Earnings Results

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%.

Gold Royalty Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of GROY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 572,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,875. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.97. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GROY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

