Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL remained flat at $99.96 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 471,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.